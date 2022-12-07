Rajnandini Metals Ltd plans major expansion

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 6: NSE listed Rajnandini Metals Ltd., a Haryana-based leading producer of Copper Continuous Casting Rods (CCR) informed that it has purchased land of approximately 55000 sq. ft. at Bawal IMT, Haryana with the vision of expanding the business. With this, the company estimates that the turnover shall increase by Rs 400 crore or more (annually) and profitability shall increase by Rs 20 crores or more (annually) and that the construction activity on the newly acquired land has already started.

The resourceful network of Rajnandini Metal is expanding the business scope in 15 countries and nourishing relationships with numerous buyers and suppliers over the world. It is creating a rigid presence in various segments like recycling industries, steel raw – materials, plastics, chemicals, petrochemicals, and construction industries.