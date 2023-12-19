16.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Dec 18: The Reserve Bank of India’s board on Monday reviewed the prevailing economic and financial scenario, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments.

The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

- Advertisement -

“The board reviewed the economic and financial scenario, both domestic and global, including the challenges posed by global geopolitical developments,” the central bank said in a statement.

It also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2022-23.

Directors on the central board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Anand Gopal Mahindra and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J as well as Department of economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth also participated in the meeting, the statement said. (PTI)

5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man City Gets Copenhagen And Napoli Drawn Against Barcelona

The Hills Times - 0
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland