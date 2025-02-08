16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 8, 2025
type here...

RBI cuts policy rate by 25bps to support growth, maintains neutral stance

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: In a move aimed at bolstering economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the policy rate by 25 basis points, marking a shift in its inflation-growth trade-off. The decision, according to Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, reflects the central bank’s newfound “flexibility” in its inflation targeting framework, signaling a departure from its earlier focus on bringing inflation down to the 4% median target.  

- Advertisement -

Despite the rate cut, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a neutral stance, suggesting a cautious approach to further reductions in this easing cycle. Gupta noted that while the RBI is committed to ensuring adequate liquidity in the system, it has refrained from an aggressive infusion, leaving some liquidity pressures unaddressed. These pressures are expected to persist as fiscal outflows, including advance tax payments, impact liquidity towards the end of the month and financial year.  

Related Posts:

To manage these challenges, Gupta anticipates the RBI will implement liquidity infusion measures such as open market operations (OMOs), buy/sell swaps, and longer-duration repos. The central bank has also expressed confidence in the ongoing disinflation process, projecting an average inflation rate of 4.2% for FY26 while maintaining a strong growth outlook of 6.7%—at the upper end of the 6.3-6.8% range projected in the Economic Survey.  

On the regulatory front, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized a balanced approach, weighing the benefits and costs of new regulations. However, the policy statement did not provide further clarity on the implementation of the new Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) norms.  

Looking ahead, Gupta expects the RBI to frontload rate cuts, with another 25bps reduction likely in the April policy review. The extent of further easing, she noted, will depend on domestic economic conditions and global financial headwinds.

10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
7 Legendary SUVs of India
7 Legendary SUVs of India
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nepali writers deliberate on India-Nepal ties at DU literature festival

The Hills Times -
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park 7 Legendary SUVs of India 10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention