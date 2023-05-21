Realme unveils narzo N53 with an ultra-slim body

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 20: Realme unveiled its latest smartphone – the Realme narzo N53, which boasts a slim form factor and cutting-edge features for next-gen users on Saturday. The smartphone is the slimmest smartphone launched by Realme and is equipped with 33W fast charging technology and an industry-leading 50MP AI camera. With a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, the Realme narzo N53 also comes equipped with the Mini Capsule, which provides users with three essential features.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Kumar Mishra, Business Development Manager, Realme Narzo said, “We have always been committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology and a leap-forward experience. We at Realme have worked with Amazon to understand the needs of Indian customers to develop this smartphone which combines style and functionality with cutting-edge features. Boasting a 7.49mm thickness, the Realme Narzo N53 sets a new benchmark in the entry-level segment, offering an array of features such as 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, alongside technological advancements in design, storage, and camera capabilities.”

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India added, “We at Amazon are committed to providing customers with the widest range of products from India’s favourite brands. In line with that promise, we are excited to add the new Narzo N53 to the realme product range on Amazon. With prices starting at just Rs 8,999, we are positive that this smartphone will be a delightful upgrade to customers looking for a sleek and powerful device.”

