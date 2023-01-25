14 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...

Rupee falls 28 paise to 81.70 against US dollar

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (PTI): The rupee fell 28 paise to close at 81.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as unabated foreign fund outflow hit market sentiments.

However, a weak dollar and fall in crude prices capped the losses in the local currency, forex traders said.

- Advertisement -

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 81.61 to a dollar against the previous close of 81.42. The local unit moved in a range of 81.43 to 81.76 during the day.

On Monday, the rupee had declined by 25 paise to close at 81.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.01 per cent to 102.15 amid concerns over US economic growth.

The Brent crude was trading 0.41 per cent lower at USD 87.83 per barrel.

- Advertisement -

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended almost flat at 60,978.75, up 37.08 points or 0.06 per cent.  The broader NSE Nifty inched up 0.25 points to 18,118.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, according to exchange data.

Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever
Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever
Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection
Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection
Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink
Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AU Bank launches innovative credit card offering ‘Swipe Up’ platform

The Hills Times - 0
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions 5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink