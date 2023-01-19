Samsung Announced The Launch Of A Side-By-Side Refrigerator

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Samsung announced the launch of its top-of-the-line, premium side-by-side refrigerator range for 2023. This new range is 100% manufactured in India and comes with several India-specific features based on consumer insights that will make the lives of consumers convenient and better. This all-new IoT-enabled line-up has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the specific refrigeration needs of new-age Indian consumers.

It comes equipped with a Convertible 5-in-1 mode for customisable storage space, Samsung’s Twin Cooling Plus technology for precise cooling, and Curd Maestro that allows users to make curd at home healthily and hygienically. To allow better space utilisation, consumers can now detach the curd-making compartment, when it is not in use. As an industry first, the auto open door with its ‘touch sensor’ opens the door with a gentle touch.

“Our new 2023 side-by-side refrigerator line-up has been designed to address three key Indian consumer needs – customisable storage for different refrigeration requirements as per the season or occasion, beautiful aesthetics that add to the kitchen décor, and convenience through connected living. Coupled with energy efficiency and a 20-year warranty, these refrigerators are the perfect choice for modern Indian consumers. We are anticipating a huge demand and expect this segment to grow by 100% for the industry, led by our new side-by-side refrigerator line-up,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.