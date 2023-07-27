29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Samtel Avionics appoints GEM Defense Solutions for business development in North America

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 26 (PTI): Samtel Avionics, a manufacturer of high-technology military systems and products, on Wednesday said it has appointed GEM Defense Solutions for business development and marketing in North America. Samtel Avionics is part of the five-decade-old Samtel Group having a presence in various domains, including defence, avionics, railways, and education. GEM Defense Solutions LLC President Graydon Myhre will represent Samtel Avionics in the US and Canada in various business development and marketing activities, the Greater Noida-based MSME said in a release.

“This development marks a significant foray of Samtel Avionics into the US market, thus facilitating close liaison with existing and potential customers, while helping Samtel Avionics pursue business development activities in this geography,” it said. According to the release, the US defence market size is expected to grow from USD 625.59 billion in 2023 to USD 646.83 billion by 2031. Puneet Kaura, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Samtel Avionics, said Myhre’s experience of working with leading names in the US defence sector will help in providing exceptional service and value to its customers. The release added that the company has been a supplier to aerospace major Honeywell for avionics equipment for its general aviation range in the US, and has serviced a long-term contract for them. Samtel Avionics further said it has partnered with DRDO, BEL and the Indian armed forces for design, development and manufacturing of high-tech equipment.

 

Health Benefits Of Karela
Health Benefits Of Karela
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Suryakumar seeks course correction in ODIs; Kishan and Samson to battle...

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits Of Karela Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes 7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya