30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

Silver prices surge to Rs 95,900; gold up Rs 150

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 7: Silver prices continued to shine bright by rallying sharply Rs 2,600 to Rs 95,900 per kg in the national capital on Friday, while gold went up Rs 150, in line with firm global trends.

According to HDFC Securities, rising for the second straight session, silver prices surged Rs 2,600 to Rs 95,900 per kg. It had closed at Rs 93,300 per kg in the previous session.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, gold prices climbed Rs 150 to Rs 73,650 per 10 grams. In the previous session, precious metal had settled at Rs 73,500 per 10 grams.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 73,650 per 10 grams, up by Rs 150, taking bullish cues from the overseas market,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,366 per ounce, up USD 6 from the previous close.

“Gold traded slightly positively on Friday, supported by a soft US dollar and weak US macro data.

- Advertisement -

“Following expectations that major central banks will cut borrowing costs to boost economic activity after the European Central Bank on Thursday confirmed in its meeting that it will cut interest rates this week which will further provide direction for the bullion prices,” Gandhi said.

Silver also traded higher at USD 31.05 per ounce. It had finished at USD 30.30 per ounce on Thursday.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said, “Earlier in the week, lower nonfarm employment data supported gold, increasing expectations for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

“However, significant data to be release on Friday, including nonfarm payroll and unemployment, will provide clearer indications for future trends. The likelihood of a rate cut in September will heavily influence gold’s rally,” Trivedi added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pathetic performance, Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan after defeat to USA

The Hills Times -
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling