13 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Star Cement commits to Bihar investment at Bihar Business Connect 2023

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: The ‘Bihar Business Connect 2023,’ a Global Investors’ Summit held on 13th-14th December 2023 in Patna, witnessed Star Cement Limited’s commitment to invest in Bihar. Attended by over 302 domestic and foreign companies, the summit aimed to bring together key stakeholders to discuss and deliberate business ideas.

- Advertisement -

The event saw the presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister of water resources Sanjay Kumar Jha, and minister of industries  Samir Kumar Mahaseth.

Pradeep Purohit, chief operating officer of Star Cement Limited, attended the summit and expressed excitement about the strategic collaboration with the government of Bihar. He committed to investing in Bihar, emphasising the company’s confidence in a partnership that would yield mutually beneficial outcomes. The Government of Bihar has pledged support, including single window clearance and industrial policy support.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit stated, “We look forward to building transformative solutions for the state government. We are confident that this partnership will yield mutually beneficial outcomes as we embark on key initiatives together.” He also commended the Bihar government for its developmental and social schemes.

Vinit Kumar Tiwari, chief executive officer of Star Cement Limited, highlighted Bihar’s strategic importance for lucrative industrial investments. He emphasized the company’s commitment to the people of Bihar through this investment, positioning it strategically for future growth. Star Cement Limited, already operating in select Bihar markets, envisions the new plant as a key factor in operating across the entire state, contributing to the brand’s future growth.

- Advertisement -

 

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

POCO unveils POCO C65: The perfect blend of power and style

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter