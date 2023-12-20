Star Cement commits to Bihar investment at Bihar Business Connect 2023

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: The ‘Bihar Business Connect 2023,’ a Global Investors’ Summit held on 13th-14th December 2023 in Patna, witnessed Star Cement Limited’s commitment to invest in Bihar. Attended by over 302 domestic and foreign companies, the summit aimed to bring together key stakeholders to discuss and deliberate business ideas.

- Advertisement -

The event saw the presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister of water resources Sanjay Kumar Jha, and minister of industries Samir Kumar Mahaseth.

Pradeep Purohit, chief operating officer of Star Cement Limited, attended the summit and expressed excitement about the strategic collaboration with the government of Bihar. He committed to investing in Bihar, emphasising the company’s confidence in a partnership that would yield mutually beneficial outcomes. The Government of Bihar has pledged support, including single window clearance and industrial policy support.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit stated, “We look forward to building transformative solutions for the state government. We are confident that this partnership will yield mutually beneficial outcomes as we embark on key initiatives together.” He also commended the Bihar government for its developmental and social schemes.

Vinit Kumar Tiwari, chief executive officer of Star Cement Limited, highlighted Bihar’s strategic importance for lucrative industrial investments. He emphasized the company’s commitment to the people of Bihar through this investment, positioning it strategically for future growth. Star Cement Limited, already operating in select Bihar markets, envisions the new plant as a key factor in operating across the entire state, contributing to the brand’s future growth.

- Advertisement -