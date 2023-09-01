Tea production rises 6.2 per cent at 165 million kg in July 2023

KOLKATA, Aug 31: Tea production in the country increased marginally by 6.2 per cent at 165.01 million kilogramme during July 2023 as compared to 155.29 million kilogramme in previous similar period.

As per the latest Tea Board data, North India tea production during July this year stood at 143.05 million kilogramme, as against 135.77 million kilogramme in the corresponding previous period.

Production in South India in July 2023 was also marginally higher at 21.95 million kilogramme as against 19.52 million kilogramme in the previous similar period.

The percentage of production by small tea growers (STGs) as a proportion of overall volumes increased to 50.9 per cent in July 2023. Thus was 50.2 per cent in the previous similar month of 2022.

In North India, both Assam and West Bengal registered higher production volumes during July 2023.

The premium Darjeeling variety crop was lower at one million kilogramme during July 2023, as against 1.04 million kilogramme in the previous similar period, according to the data. (PTI)