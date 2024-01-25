17 C
US Treasury officials discuss economic and financial issues with Indian counterparts

WASHINGTON, Jan 24: US Treasury officials in a virtual meeting with their Indian counterparts have discussed bilateral economic and financial issues, including the macroeconomic outlooks in the two countries, global debt challenges, and financing for renewable energy projects.

Discussions on Tuesday were productive and will help prepare for the next ministerial-level US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meeting, the Treasury said after the virtual meeting as their third sub-ministerial follow-up to the 9th ministerial meeting of the (EFP).

The US delegation was led by assistant secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman and the Indian delegation was led by chief economic advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran.  Representatives from the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also joined.

“The discussions covered a range of economic and financial issues, including the macroeconomic outlooks in the United States and India, global debt challenges, financing for renewable energy projects, financial services, and India’s experience interlinking its fast payments platform,” the Treasury said in a statement. (PTI)

