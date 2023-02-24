21 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 24, 2023
type here...

Wheat crop in good condition; govt’s wheat procurement to be normal: FCI managing director

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Feb 23 (PTI): Wheat crop is in good condition and the government’s procurement would be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 marketing year starting March, FCI chairman and managing director Ashok K Meena said on Thursday.

“Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in 2023-24,” Meena said in a press conference.
The wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he said.

- Advertisement -

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to rise in temperature, as forecast by the Met Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and the short duration crop will not be affected.

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) as per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

Last year, wheat procurement for the central pool had declined to 187.92 lakh tonne from 433.44 lakh tonne in the 2021-22 marketing year, as per the official data.

FCI (Food Corporation of India) is the government’s nodal agency that undertakes procurement and distribution of foodgrains for the PDS and welfare schemes.

- Advertisement -

The procurement of wheat will begin from March 15 onwards.

Places to Visit in Northeast India
Places to Visit in Northeast India
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

INC Demands Billionaire Adani’s Arrest 

The Hills Times - 0
Places to Visit in Northeast India BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam