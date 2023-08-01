2024 LS Polls: Modi Vs INDIA

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the political landscape in India is witnessing a seismic shift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been eyeing a third term, is facing a formidable challenge in the form of a newly minted 26-party alliance known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The emergence of this coalition has raised concerns for the ruling BJP, as it endeavours to safeguard its reputation and stay relevant in the ever-changing political arena. PM Modi’s rhetoric against the alliance as a “conclave of diehard corrupt groups” promoting ‘dynastic/family rule’ has underscored the BJP’s real apprehension over the changing dynamics of Indian politics. The INDIA partners, including the Congress and strong regional parties, are set to convene in Mumbai in September to develop a comprehensive political narrative that prioritizes sustainable economic growth, employment, and social justice. They aim to present an alternative economic and political program to counter the BJP’s “Achhe Din” promise, which many feel has not translated into significant improvements for the common people.

Aware of the challenges ahead, the BJP is gearing up to secure victories in three crucial states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh – where Assembly elections are due by the end of 2023. While they are confident of retaining Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan poses a more formidable fight due to internal rifts within the Congress. The BJP’s strategy includes offering “collective leadership,” but this has been met with resistance from some leaders, like former CM Vasundhara Raje, who insists on leading the party in Rajasthan. In Chattisgarh, however, the Congress currently holds a strong position. In the southern region, the BJP is determined to compensate for potential losses in the North and West by focusing on Tamil Nadu, which holds 39 Lok Sabha seats. The party is attempting to dislodge the DMK from its stronghold, and Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a strong anti-DMK campaign, accusing the Stalin Government of corruption. This move has raised tensions as it marks the first time a non-BJP state government has been labelled “corrupt” by the central government. The BJP is determined to challenge the Dravidian government in Tamil Nadu, despite its electoral majority, with Governor RN Ravi questioning the Dravidian ideology.

