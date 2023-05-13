SC Boosts Oppn Confidence In Maha

None of the parties involved in seeking the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the political upheaval in Maharashtra last June were adversely affected by the court’s decision. The government led by Eknath Shinde continues to operate, albeit with some uncertainty. Uddhav Thackeray has gained a rallying point from which he can resume his fight in the future. However, the Supreme Court has strongly criticized the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and declared his demand for Uddhav Thackeray to prove his party’s majority in the House as illegal. Henceforth, governors across the country should be cautious not to exceed their constitutional limitations due to excessive enthusiasm. Despite not undergoing a floor test and resigning instead, Thackeray was not reinstated to his former office. Nevertheless, he can claim a moral victory, despite losing his party name and symbol to Shinde following a ruling by the Election Commission in February.

Thackeray maintains his relatable image, and the Supreme Court’s decision has enhanced sympathy for him. However, this alone is not sufficient to counter the upcoming political challenges. It is time for the Shiv Sena to mature as a political party. Thackeray must exhibit greater presence of mind than he did when he resigned without a floor test. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerges as the biggest winner, as its leader Sharad Pawar has skillfully utilized the Shiv Sena to gain an advantage over the BJP. Pawar has persuaded Thackeray to ally with the NCP and has also made him assume the leadership of the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi). The Congress party continues to be the weakest link in the three-party coalition, facing an unchanged ground reality. BJP’s plans to engineer defections in rival political parties will have to be put on hold. The verdict will dampen the speculation about some NCP legislators crossing over.

- Advertisement -

At present, the saffron camp finds itself on the defensive. Their manoeuvres have yielded no results, as they have failed to make inroads into Sena’s support base, and Shinde’s stature has not risen. However, the Supreme Court’s judgment does not guarantee the stability of the Shinde government. A tumultuous political struggle lies ahead. The battle for political control of the country’s wealthiest state lies in the future. The crucial state Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In 2019, the saffron camp came in second place to the Pawar-led alliance. If the opposition, led by Pawar’s NCP, emerges victorious, the influential Maratha leader may become a rallying point against the BJP coalition in the state. When the elections come, the BJP’s strategists may find themselves with little work if they attempt to employ their old tricks. They have been warned by the Supreme Court’s decision. The game of toppling governments and similar pursuits is over for the BJP. It is time for them to engage in a brainstorming session to develop their campaign plans for next year’s elections. The Supreme Court has drawn distinct boundaries that political parties must not cross at their peril. In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s decision has not only impacted the political dynamics of Maharashtra but has also set a precedent for constitutional boundaries and the exercise of power by governors. It is a critical juncture for all political parties involved to reassess their strategies, operate within the defined limits, and prepare for the forthcoming elections.