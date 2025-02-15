‘Aandhi’ should be re-released: Javed Akhtar on 50 years of Gulzar’s 1975 classic

Mumbai, Feb 14: Veteran lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar says Gulzar’s 1975 “Aandhi”, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, will do “extremely well” today if it is re-released in theatres.

The film, which turns 50 this week, is considered a modern classic and perhaps the best known film in lyricist-poet Gulzar’s filmography as a director that also includes movies such as “Mausam”, “Parichay”, “Mere Apne”, “Khushboo” and “Lekin” among others.

“It’s a really nice film. It needs to be re-released today in multiplexes. There is a certain disadvantage to films that are subtle, intelligent and of an higher IQ. They perhaps don’t get that kind of audience in big theatres. I think a film like ‘Aandhi’, if it re-releases, will do extremely well today,” Akhtar told PTI.

“Aandhi” had a great soundtrack by RD Burman with singers in Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Its songs “Tere Bina”, “Tum Aa Gaye Ho” and “Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai” are popular even today.

The film, written by famous Hindi author Kamleshwar, revolved around a couple whose relationship suffers because of different ambitions. Sen played Aarti Devi, a woman from a political family, while Kumar essayed the role of JK, a hotel manager.

“Aandhi”, which reportedly ran for just weeks in theatres, was banned during the Emergency as many believed Sen’s character resembled the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was re-released later.

Not just Akhtar, the film holds a special place in the heart of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, directors Sooraj Barjatya and Karan Johar, actor Pratik Gandhi and producer Harman Baweja.

Bhatt, who has explored the many layers of man-woman relationship in films such as “Arth” and “Zakhm”, said while people talk about politics when they speak about “Aandhi”, he sees it as a film about “lost love”.

“It’s the irony of life that two human beings meet again to realise that some distances can never be crossed. It is a meditation on love and ambition. At that time for a woman to be ambitious was unheard of, very bold, and she paid the price for it. It’s a deeply personal story. It was very brave of Gulzar sahab to have a character like that and go against the diktat that a woman must sacrifice.

“Also, ĹTere Bina Zindagi Seů’ is RD Burman’s timeless song, and that captures the ache of what life could’ve been had they stayed together,” Bhatt told PTI.

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” star Gandhi said “Aandhi” is among his all time favourite movies as it featured Sanjeev Kumar.

“His range and the way he’s created comedy, intense performances and drama and everything. So he’s my all time favourite actor and we happen to share the same city. He also comes from Surat,” Gandhi told PTI.

Johar said he remembers watching all of Gulzar’s films on VHS cassettes.

“I was one of those old soul kids that wasn’t reading comics, that wasn’t watching, what the kids that age were watching. I was obsessed with the vintage magic of Guru Dutt, with the glory and social commentary of Raj Kapoor, with Gulzar Saab’s ethos and pathos in cinema,” Johar told PTI, adding that though one cannot match the masters, he is always inspired by Gulzar’s body of work that he discovered at a young age. (PTI)