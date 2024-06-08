Action drama series ‘Bad Cop’ set for June 21 debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, June 7: Action drama series “Bad Cop”, featuring actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Described as a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, the show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows such as “India’s Got Talent” and “Indian Idol”.

“Bad Cop” is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Devaiah as Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Kashyap), a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships.

Devaiah also plays the role of Arjun, a witty thief, and all three find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever.

The actor said the show will present a thrilling story that doesn’t “pretend to be anything else but entertaining.” “What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook.

“Karan and Arjun, although twin brothers, have a very different outlook towards life and are dealing with very different interpersonal problems. A huge twist intertwines their destiny and I think the most challenging aspect of playing the characters started from there because I had to do a lot of action scenes, which I’d admit wasn’t easy at all,” he said in a statement. (PTI)

