18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan to star in pan-India action drama

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 12: Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan will be seen together in a pan-India action drama, the makers on Tuesday announced.
The untitled film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios.
The project marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who has previously served as the director of photography for several Telugu blockbusters such as “Kshanam” and “Goodachari”, both headlined by Sesh. Deo also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, “Layla”, which was officially selected for the 68th Cannes Film Festival.
In a press statement, the makers said the film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi separately.
“Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language,” they said. The upcoming feature marks Sesh’s second Hindi movie outing after his 2022 acclaimed film “Major”, which featured him as the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Sesh and Deo sharing story and screenplay credits. (PTI)

7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter