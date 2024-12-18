21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
type here...

Mrunal Thakur joins Adivi Sesh in action drama ‘Dacoit’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 17: Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama “Dacoit”, the makers said on Tuesday. The film will be directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh. According to the makers, “Dacoit” is the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. “He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces – love, betrayal, and revenge,” read the plotline.

Thakur’s casting announcement in “Dacoit” was made on the occasion of Sesh’s 40th birthday. “Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT,” read the caption of the post which featured a poster from the film. In a statement, the “Sita Ramam” star called “Dacoit” a “great mixture of rustic storytelling”.

- Advertisement -

“The character I’m set to depict in the film will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. “This proposition mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil,” she added.

Related Posts:

Sesh, also known for “Major” and “Goodachari”, said it’s a “solid action film with a touching love story”. “Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the ‘Dacoit’ team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens,” he added.

“Dacoit” is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios. The shooting on the film is currently on in Hyderabad. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. (PTI)

Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter