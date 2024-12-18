13 C
Schools association in Meghalaya withdraws proposed agitations

SHILLONG, Dec 17: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) recently resolved to withdraw its proposed agitations to continue the dialogue with the state government for addressing the issues pertaining to the over 13000 SSA teachers in the state.

Addressing media persons, MSSASA president Aristotle C Rymbai informed that the association has taken three decisions during its general meeting held at Students’ Field, Jaiaw after the government had invited them for talks on November 18 and December 4 respectively.

“We have unanimously decided to withdraw our proposed protest as we have decided to continue discussion with the government,” he said.

Rymbai also added that the association has resolved to suggest and request the government to exempt all SSA teachers, who have joined on or before July 1, 2020, from clearing the Meghalaya Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET).

“This is because as per the notification issued by the state government on July 1, 2020, clearly stated that MTET is mandatory in the state of Meghalaya. Therefore, we have decided unanimously that the government should consider all SSA teachers, who joined on or before July 1, 2020, to exempt them from clearing the MTET exams,” he said.

Further, the MSSASA has demanded the state government to constitute an empowered committee for further discussion on this issue of the SSA teachers, which include the demand for coming up with a policy pertaining to job security of the SSA teachers in the state of Meghalaya.

The members of this empowered committee should be from the departments of law, personnel, finance, planning, education and members from the association, Rymbai stated. (NNN)

