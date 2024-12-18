21 C
Sonakshi Sinha criticises Mukesh Khanna for ‘distasteful’ comments against her family

New Delhi, Dec 17: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has slammed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for making “distasteful statements” against her upbringing and family while criticising her for lack of knowledge about Ramayana.

Back in 2019, Sonakshi incorrectly answered a question about the Hindu epic during her appearance on popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
Khanna, who had criticised the actor back then, recounted the incident during a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

In her response, Sonakshi, 37, posted a long note addressing Khanna, 66, on her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

“Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji… I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back,” she wrote.

The actor asked Khanna to stop bringing up the same incident to make “news at the expense” of her and her family.

“… The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me… please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing.” Sonakshi said though she “blanked out” during her appearance on “KBC”, she wondered how Khanna could forget the lessons to “forgive and forget” taught by Lord Ram himself”.

“If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi… if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness,” added the “Dahaad” star.

In the interview with Kannan, Khanna, 66, blamed Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, for not teaching Sonakshi about Ramayana.

“People got angry, ‘She doesn’t know’. I said it’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?” he said. (PTI)

