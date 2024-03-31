28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...

Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 30: Superstar Akshay Kumar has completed filming for his upcoming movie “Khel Khel Mein”, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh”. It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well. Production house T-Series shared the update about the film on its official social media handles on Friday night. “That’s a wrap! Filming for #KhelKhelMein starring #AkshayKumar #TaapseePannu #VaaniKapoor #AmmyVirk #AdityaSeal #PragyaJaiswal & #FardeenKhan in the lead has concluded. Brace yourself for an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama, written and directed by #MudassarAziz,” the post read. The movie started shooting in October last year.

“Khel Khel Mein” is presented and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl. Also produced by Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai. (PTI)

10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try