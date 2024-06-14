30 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 14, 2024
type here...

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ to now release on Independence Day

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, June 13: Akshay Kumar-starrer “Khel Khel Mein” will arrive almost a month early in theatres as the makers have now set the film for release on August 15.
Production house T-Series shared the new release date of the film on its official social media handles on Wednesday night. The comedy-drama was earlier scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 6.
“This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres. #KhelKhelMein #August15,” T-Series posted on Instagram.
Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame, “Khel Khel Mein” also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.
On August 15, “Khel Khel Mein” will have a box office clash with two other big-ticket movies — John Abraham’s “Vedaa” and Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.
According to the makers, “Khel Khel Mein” aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a “rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary”.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Government Introduces Monthly Stipends for Girl Students to Combat Early...

The Hills Times -
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India