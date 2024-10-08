Alia Bhatt says ‘Kesariya’ was the first song daughter Raha watched

New Delhi, Oct 7: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said her daughter Raha Kapoor is yet to watch a film but she has already seen some of her and husband Ranbir Kapoor’s songs, the first one being “Kesariya” from 2022’s “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”.

Alia and Ranbir started dating soon after they were paired opposite each other in “Brahmastra”. They tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed Raha the same year.

Alia, who was in the national capital to attend the title song launch of her upcoming movie “Jigra”, was asked to name the first movie she would want to show her daughter who turns two next month.

“I am not really sure. It’s difficult. It’s an important decision for me,” she told reporters.

The actor then said it was just yesterday that Raha watched the video of “Radha Teri Chunari” from her 2012 film debut “Student of The Year”. It was the first song Alia shot.

“I showed the song to her for a bit. Actually, the first song (she watched) was ‘Kesariya’. Then yesterday, it was ‘Radha Teri Chunari’ and then she saw ‘Badtameez Dil’ (from Ranbir’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’) at the same time,” she added.

“Jigra”, directed by Vasan Bala, revolves around Satya (Alia), who goes to great lengths to break her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, out of jail. It is set to hit the big screen on Friday.

Alia said “Jigra” was the first film she signed after giving birth to Raha.

“The moment I got this script, it just felt like it’s a unique story to be a part of. You do not always see a brother-and-sister dynamic in an entertaining way with emotion,” she added.

She also called herself a “director’s puppet”.

“I respond to films like an audience when I watch them. When the script comes to me, I read it as an audience, and then I think of myself. When I go on the set, I am the director’s puppet, like whatever you tell me to do I will do.”

Bala, known for “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” and “Monica, O My Darling”, recalled casually discussing potential stories with film’s producer Karan Johar and zeroing in on “Jigra”.

“We were just discussing stories that we can explore and this thing came up. He seemed excited, we went with the flow, and it happened,” the director said.

Vedang, the breakout star of “The Archies”, called Alia a supportive co-star.

“I have only been in industry for a year or so, but I have never seen someone who is so supportive of everyone around her. It’s just the way she is. The support that she shows, it really means a lot,” he said.

“Jigra” is produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. (PTI)

