Anant-Radhika wedding, IPL, ‘moye moye’ & Ajju Bhai most trending topics in YouTube 2024 wrap-up

New Delhi, Dec 6: The big fat Indian wedding of Radhika-Anant Ambani, cricket lovers’ festival IPL, gamer Ajju bhai — whose amusing commentary entertained audiences — and ‘moye moye’, a catchy melody by a Serbian artist that internet users widely used to take a funny take on adversities, grabbed spots in the chart of most-trending topics on YouTube in 2024.

Indian creators and fans on YouTube didn’t just break the internet, but rebuilt it with their unique voice and brand of creativity, YouTube said in its India blog on Thursday, which revealed the top trending takeaways of the year.

Videos featuring “Ambani” and “wedding” in their titles amassed over 6.5 billion views in India, as fans analysed every aspect of the event, including international performances, stunning outfits, and a guest list filled with celebrities, according to the blog.

“From armchair fashion critics to wedding planners offering their hot takes, this year, the after-party was online, and everyone had a VIP pass,” YouTube wrote.

Ajju bhai, known as Total Gaming, who commands an impressive subscriber count of 43.9 million, also grabbed a spot on the charts.

The song “moye moye,” which quickly gained popularity for its entertaining tone and catchy melody, has been featured in numerous videos, garnering over 4.5 billion views, it said.

The cricket fever in India did not fail to surprise, with 7 billion views generated by content related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2024 Indian Premier League.

“Creators stepped up to the crease, delivering expert analysis, hilarious commentary, and mind-blowing recreations. Fans, on the other hand, didn’t just jump into the conversation – they dissected every play, celebrated every victory, and turned those nail-biting javelin throws into YouTube gold.

“And, forget the nosebleed seats! Connected TVs gave viewers front-row access to the action, turning living rooms into fan-access zones,” the blog read.

Another well-known name on the list was singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has taken over social media feeds with his concert clips and electrifying performances.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who breathed his last on October 9, multi-starrer mythology movie Kalki 2898 AD also featured in the list.

‘Gulabi Sadi’, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Aaj ki Raat’, and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ emerged as the top songs on YouTube Shorts.

“As pop culture continues to become more personalised, fan-driven, and participatory, YouTube serves as a launchpad for new kinds of breakthrough entertainment and a place where viewers are coming to take part in larger cultural moments in new ways.

“With 2025 just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what new adventures await us on YouTube!” the blog said. (PTI)