Monday, July 8, 2024
Bieber shares unseen photos, videos from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities; poses with couple

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 7: Pop star Justin Bieber has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures and videos of his special concert at the high-profile pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Canadian singer set the stage on fire with his performance at the couple’s sangeet ceremony, which was held here at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night.

Bieber performed his hit songs such as “Baby”, “Peaches”, “Love Yourself”, and “Sorry”, at the grand celebration.

The 30-year-old, who returned to Miami soon after he wrapped his stage act, posted photographs and videos from his show on Instagram on Saturday night.

Bieber shared the glimpses of the pictures of his arrival in India, his scintillating performance as well as of the audience members cheering and singing along with him.

In a photo, the two-time Grammy winner was all smiles as he posed with Anant and Radhika. In another, he could be seen sharing a laugh with the other members of the Ambani family — Anant Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal.

The singer also shared a picture in which he could be seen obliging the chauffeur of his car with a selfie. There were also snaps from his hotel room, pre-show sound-check sessions, and his airplane before he jetted off with his team to the US.

Actor-dancer Jaaved Jafferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey also shared a video from the celebration night where she can be seen giving a hug to Bieber as he performed. She captioned the video as: “13-year-old self is screaming”.

According to media reports, Bieber, who is expecting his first child with model wife Hailey Bieber, was paid USD 10 million for his performance at the function.

Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry and sports arena, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni and members of the T20 Cricket World Cup winning team Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav.

The first installment of their pre-wedding festivities began in March Gujarat’s Jamnagar with a star-studded gala, which saw pop diva Rihanna performing an electrifying stage show. It also saw stage acts by three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir and had other well-known film personalities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor, in attendance.

The second part of the celebrations, headlined by singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, was held at a cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.
Anant, son of entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will tie the knot on July 12.

Bieber first came to India in 2017 for his maiden concert. He was scheduled to return in 2022 for the India show of his ‘Justice World Tour’ but cancelled due to health reasons. (PTI)

