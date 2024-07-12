30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 12, 2024
Kardashians to Mike Tyson expected at Ambani wedding

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 11: Top celebrities Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, former UK prime ministers and global business tycoons are expected to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on Friday.

After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, 29, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

The guest list is a mix of Indian and international celebrities, politicians and corporate bigwigs, sources aware of the matter said.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita, in the past had lavish weddings for their other children too – Beyoncé performed at daughter Isha Ambani’s 2018 nuptials that boosted of guests like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and a year later Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed at Akash’s pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland and Maroon 5 at his wedding in Mumbai.

But the wedding of the youngest has eclipsed both. A three-day pre-wedding event at Gujarat’s Jamanagar – hometown of Ambani which also houses his conglomerate’s giant oil refining complex – featured some 1,200 guests, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan as well as a performance by Rihanna.

In June, the celebrations travelled overseas when guests embarked on a luxury cruise along the stunning azure coastline of the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy, to the French Mediterranean and featured performances by Backstreet Boys, singer Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Justin Bieber performed at the ‘sangeet’ ceremony last week.

The wedding on Friday will take place at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, followed by dinner receptions on the following days.

Besides the Kardashians, the extravaganza is expected to be attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, sources said.

Bollywood stars too are expected to attend the celebrations. The events leading to the wedding featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so is Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The corporate world luminaries expected include HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss, Emma Walmsley of drug giant GSK Plc, Jim Taiclet of Lockheed Martin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm, HP president Enrique Lores, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay, Khaldoon Al Mubarak of Mubadala, ADIA board member Khalil Mohd Sharif Foulathi, and Kuwait Investment Authority MD Bader Mohammad Al-Saad.

Several Indian business tycoons, including Gautam Adani, are expected at the wedding, they said.
Adani had also attended the Jamnagar event. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023.(PTI)

