32 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Anil Kapoor to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT3’ on JioCinema

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 6: “Bigg Boss OTT3” will premiere on JioCinema Premium from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host. Kapoor, who famously played a reality show host in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”, said he cannot wait to bring his flavour to the unscripted reality show that features contestants living isolated from society for a period of time with cameras watching their every move. “‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy to Bigg Boss,” Kapoor said in a statement. (PTI)

Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sees Major Political Shift as Muslims Move from AIUDF to...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July