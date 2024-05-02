Ayushmann Khurrana visits UNICEF headquarters in New York, shoots for campaign video

NEW DELHI, May 1: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana visited the UNICEF Headquarters in New York and shot for a global campaign video on World Immunisation Week.

Khurrana, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF for India, shared the video on World Immunisation Week, which is observed between April 24 and 30 annually, on his Instagram page.

“It was an honour to visit the UNICEF headquarters to shoot a very important global campaign on the importance of immunisation. As a National Ambassador of UNICEF for India, I have been fortunate to lend my voice towards raising awareness on very critical issues that plague people.

“To be included to do my bit to tell everyone about the benefits of immunisation is the least that I can do to push this important message across to as many people as possible,” the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

At UNICEF’s New York headquarters, the “Dream Girl 2” star met senior officials and UNICEF Director of Global Communication and Advocacy, Naysan Sahba, to discuss key initiatives and future collaborations.

Khurrana said he is proud to represent UNICEF at the global stage and hope to have a lifelong association with the organisation.

“I’m committed to be a part of as many campaigns for UNICEF. I believe in the extraordinary and incredible work that UNICEF does, not just in my country but the world over. I’m very fortunate to be working closely alongside the India team that works tirelessly to aid my countrymen in need,” he added. (PTI)

