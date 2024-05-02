30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 2, 2024
type here...

Ayushmann Khurrana visits UNICEF headquarters in New York, shoots for campaign video

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 1: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana visited the UNICEF Headquarters in New York and shot for a global campaign video on World Immunisation Week.

Khurrana, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF for India, shared the video on World Immunisation Week, which is observed between April 24 and 30 annually, on his Instagram page.

- Advertisement -

“It was an honour to visit the UNICEF headquarters to shoot a very important global campaign on the importance of immunisation. As a National Ambassador of UNICEF for India, I have been fortunate to lend my voice towards raising awareness on very critical issues that plague people.

“To be included to do my bit to tell everyone about the benefits of immunisation is the least that I can do to push this important message across to as many people as possible,” the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

At UNICEF’s New York headquarters, the “Dream Girl 2” star met senior officials and UNICEF Director of Global Communication and Advocacy, Naysan Sahba, to discuss key initiatives and future collaborations.

Khurrana said he is proud to represent UNICEF at the global stage and hope to have a lifelong association with the organisation.

- Advertisement -

“I’m committed to be a part of as many campaigns for UNICEF. I believe in the extraordinary and incredible work that UNICEF does, not just in my country but the world over. I’m very fortunate to be working closely alongside the India team that works tirelessly to aid my countrymen in need,” he added. (PTI)

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level