Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ poster unveiled

New Delhi, July 25 (PTI): The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Dream Girl 2” on Tuesday released the official poster of the movie. Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and Khurrana shared the poster, which provides a first look at the actor as well as his alter ego in the film Pooja.

“Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear,” Khurrana wrote on Instagram.

“Dream Girl 2” is the follow-up to the actor’s 2019 comedy-drama which featured him as a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has directed “Dream Girl 2” as well. The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes 7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya 9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey