Saturday, January 4, 2025
Andrew Garfield denies 'Spider-Man 4' casting rumours: I know no one's gonna trust anything I say

London, Jan 3 (PTI) British star Andrew Garfield has dismissed speculations that he will be making an appearance in Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie “Spider-Man 4”.

Garfield, however, acknowledged that fans won’t believe him as he had earlier denied rumours of starring in the Tom Holland-led 2021 movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, only to make an extended cameo alongside Tobey Maguire.

“I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on,” the 41-year-old actor told GQ UK in an interview.

At the same time, Garfield said he would not completely dismiss the idea of featuring in a big franchise.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something,” he said.

Garfield was first seen as Spider-Man in the 2012 movie “The Amazing Spider-Man” and reprised the role in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. He returned to play the role of the web-slinging superhero in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which also featured Maguire reprising his role of Spider-Man from his 2000s trilogy.

“Spider-Man 4” will see Holland once again playing the titular superhero alongside Zendaya as MJ. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in the summer of 2025 and it will be released in the US theatres on July 24, 2026.

