Indian navy has moved ahead

India is witnessing a transformative era in its naval history. On January 15, 2025, the Indian Navy will achieve a historic milestone by commissioning three advanced combat platforms—Nilgiri, Surat, and Vagsheer—on the same day. These platforms signify technological advancement and mark a crucial step in India’s journey toward strategic sovereignty.

India’s indigenous warship construction journey began in the 1960s with the modest INS Ajay, an anti-submarine warfare patrol boat built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). The commissioning of Nilgiri (Project 17A stealth frigate), Surat (Project 15B stealth destroyer), and Vagsheer (Scorpene-class submarine under Project 75) highlights the rapid advancements in India’s shipbuilding expertise. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), these vessels exemplify the growing prowess of India’s Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The Indian Navy has been a driving force in indigenisation, creating a robust ecosystem involving domestic shipbuilders, MSMEs, and private players. Over 75% of its acquisition budget is allocated to domestic industries, reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020 aims to achieve defence exports worth ₹35,000 crore by 2025. These exports strengthen strategic partnerships and bolster India’s global influence and diplomatic ties through defence cooperation.

The newly commissioned platforms demonstrate India’s technological sophistication: Nilgiri features stealth technology, advanced sensors, and helicopter deployment capabilities, Nilgiri enhances India’s surface combat potential, while Surat is equipped with upgraded weapon systems and advanced air defence capabilities, Surat is tailored for high-intensity combat scenarios. Vagsheer is the sixth Scorpene-class submarine, Vagsheer is a formidable underwater platform with advanced sonar, torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles.These platforms enhance India’s ability to secure critical sea lanes, project power across the Indo-Pacific, and deter threats from state and non-state actors.

Their operational versatility reinforces India’s position as a net security provider in a region witnessing intensifying maritime competition. Despite significant achievements, challenges remain. India’s shipbuilding output lags behind that of countries like China, which constructs an average of 20 warships annually. Bridging this gap requires developing a robust industrial base for maritime heavy machinery.

The defence shipbuilding sector has far-reaching economic benefits, generating employment, promoting ancillary industries, and fostering innovation. For example, over 120 MSMEs contributed to the construction of Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun, while MDL’s projects engage a vast network of suppliers, boosting regional economies.

The government’s Maritime Development Fund, valued at ₹25,000 crore, aims to strengthen the shipbuilding sector further, driving technological advancements and creating opportunities for public-private partnerships. This investment promises a multiplier effect on India’s economic growth trajectory, enhancing workforce skills and industrial capacity. India’s indigenisation efforts are positioning it as a significant defence exporter.

Domestically designed platforms and components are gaining traction in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Examples include patrol vessels and advanced electronic systems supplied to friendly nations. To overcome these hurdles, the Navy and government are: promoting public-private partnerships, simplifying procurement processes, investing in R&D and workforce development and enhancing the competitiveness of domestic shipyards through global best practices and technology transfers. As the Indian Navy drives indigenisation and defence exports, it cements India’s role as a global leader in maritime security and defence innovation.