Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit to join BJP? Rumors rife as confirmation yet awaited

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Nov 17: 90s superstar Madhuri Dixit was seen at the World Cup 2023 Semi-Final cricket match between India and New Zealand. Accompanied by her husband Dr. Sriram Nene and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, the actress watched Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar’s record at Wankhede Stadium.

Recent rumours suggest Dixit is considering a political career and has been seen with BJP leaders. She was also spotted with Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel, sparking speculation she may run in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections from North West Mumbai.

However, these remain unconfirmed. It is possible Dixit may enter Parliament as a Rajya Sabha representative, similar to Jaya Bachchan and other celebrities from the arts and sports fields, often nominated by leading political parties.

Madhuri Dixit, who dominated the Bollywood scene in the 90s, took a 14-year hiatus after her marriage. She has now returned to the industry, appearing as a judge on several dance reality shows on Indian television. Dixit has also starred in a few films such as ‘Kalank’ and led the successful web series ‘The Fame Game’ on Netflix last year.

The series, which ended on a cliffhanger, was well-received, prompting fans to anticipate a sequel. Although Netflix initially gave the green light for a sequel, it appears that the streaming service was dissatisfied with the content for ‘The Fame Game 2’, leading to the sequel’s cancellation.