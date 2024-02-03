13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Brad Pitt circling Quentin Tarantino’s final movie ‘The Movie Critic’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Feb 2: Hollywood star Brad Pitt is likely to be teaming up with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for his final feature film.

According to Variety, the actor is circling the project that will reunite him with Tarantino after critically-acclaimed titles Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned Pitt the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Tarantino has so far refrained from sharing details about The Movie Critic but the film is reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s. It centres on a cynical film reviewer, rumoured to be inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

Tarantino has said he will retire from feature filmmaking after 10 films, which would make The Movie Critic his final film. The project is said to be set in 1970s Southern California, and is inspired by a cynical movie critic Tarantino read growing up.

No studio is yet attached to the project, which will film in California.

Tarantino made Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Sony, and he landed Oscar nominations for directing and writing. Tarantino is known for attracting top actors to populate his films, and interest among talent is expected to be high, given it could be the last chance to appear in one of the filmmaker’s features.

Pitt last starred in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and David Leitch’s Bullet Train, both released in 2022. Upcoming, he has the Jon Watts-directed feature Wolfs, which reunites Pitt with his Ocean’s 11 collaborator George Clooney. (AGENCIES)

