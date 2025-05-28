31.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
type here...

Christopher McQuarrie says plot for ‘Top Gun 3’ is ‘already in the bag’

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, May 27: Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says the plot of the much-awaited “Top Gun 3” is “already in the bag”, and wasn’t “hard to crack” compared to the previous installment of the franchise.

McQuarrie served as a co-writer and producer on the second film, titled “Top Gun: Maverick” from Joseph Kosinski. The first part was directed by Tony Scott and came out in 1986. Both were led by Tom Cruise.

- Advertisement -

The 56-year-old filmmaker, who is a frequent collaborator of Cruise, said the “framework” for the film is already there.

Related Posts:

“No, it’s already in the bag. I already know what it is. It wasn’t hard,” he said at Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from as you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack,” he added.

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things, it’s the emotion,” McQuarrie concluded.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, Cruise said the discussions on the possible sequels of “Days of Thunder” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, are taking place.

McQuarrie’s latest film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”, is the eighth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Starring Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, the film released in theatres in India on May 17.

Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try