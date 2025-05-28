Christopher McQuarrie says plot for ‘Top Gun 3’ is ‘already in the bag’

Los Angeles, May 27: Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says the plot of the much-awaited “Top Gun 3” is “already in the bag”, and wasn’t “hard to crack” compared to the previous installment of the franchise.

McQuarrie served as a co-writer and producer on the second film, titled “Top Gun: Maverick” from Joseph Kosinski. The first part was directed by Tony Scott and came out in 1986. Both were led by Tom Cruise.

- Advertisement -

The 56-year-old filmmaker, who is a frequent collaborator of Cruise, said the “framework” for the film is already there.

“No, it’s already in the bag. I already know what it is. It wasn’t hard,” he said at Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from as you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack,” he added.

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things, it’s the emotion,” McQuarrie concluded.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, Cruise said the discussions on the possible sequels of “Days of Thunder” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, are taking place.

McQuarrie’s latest film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”, is the eighth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Starring Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, the film released in theatres in India on May 17.