Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Glen Powell on returning to ‘Top Gun 3’: I have a date

LOS ANGELES, July 23: Glen Powell, who is riding high on the success of disaster drama Twisters, has shared that the sequel to Tom Cruise-headlined aviation drama, Top Gun: Maverick, is going ahead.

The actor said he has a date on which the pre-production work on the yet-untitled movie will begin. Powell and Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones was asked if it was more likely to get a Normal People continuation or a third Top Gun film first, prompting Powell to offer an update during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I mean, I have a date,” he said. Asked if he could provide more details, the actor said, “Absolutely not.” Powell played LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the movie, which marked Cruise’s return as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after over three decades. Cruise first played Maverick in Top Gun in 1986.

Cruise has been cheering Powell on since they worked together on Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. The Mission Impossible star made a surprise appearance on the red carpet for Twisters and actor Anthony Ramos later confirmed that the superstar enjoyed the movie. Powell’s stocks have risen in Hollywood in the last few months, starting with the success of the romantic drama Anyone But You and then Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, about a professor who pretends to be a hitman for hire to get potential criminals implicated. (PTI)

