Tom Cruise back in pilot seat in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’; lands on screen on May 27

Chennai, March 30 (IANS): One of the most awaited films of the year, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit screens on May 27. Tom Cruise, who wowed audiences around the world as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in ‘Top Gun’, returns as a trainer in this edition of the ‘Top Gun’ franchise.

The immensely popular Hollywood star shared a new trailer of Top Gun: Maverick on his Twitter timeline and said, “The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater.”

Production house Paramount Pictures, in its description of the new film’s trailer, said, “After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. “When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

The new trailer of the film, which was released on YouTube, garnered a whopping 6.3 million views in a matter of hours of being released.