‘Citadel’ has never-seen- before action, will soon start shoot in Serbia: Varun Dhawan

Entertainment
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, May 28 (PTI): Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has revealed that his debut OTT series “Citadel” will feature some unique action sequences and the team will soon travel to Serbia for the shoot. The upcoming show, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is the India extension of Prime Video’s recently released global spy franchise “Citadel”, produced by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner.
“It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet,” Dhawan, 36, told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA Awards and Weekend.
Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, who have collaborated with Prime Video on popular series “The Family Man” and “Farzi”, will serve as showrunners and directors on the Indian chapter of “Citadel”.
“The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors,” Dhawan added.
“Citadel” was launched last month with an American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The Italian installment of the franchise, titled “Citadel: Diana”, is set to arrive next year.
On the big screen, Dhawan will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal”, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Dhawan said he cherishes working with filmmakers who push him as an artist.
“There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (‘October), Sriram Raghavan (‘Badlapur’) and Nitesh Tiwari (‘Bawaal’). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me.
“It is amazing and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. ‘Bawaal’ personally is a film I am so proud of. It says something that is the need of the hour,” he said.
Dhawan’s previous theatrical release “Bhediya” made its digital debut on JioCinema over the weekend and the actor hopes for a warm reception.
“It feels great, it is out and it is free. We were trying to do something in the commercial zone so we can come back with ‘Bhediya 2’. As an artist, you have to try and do something new,” he added.

