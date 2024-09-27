28 C
‘CTRL’ has been a totally unique journey for me: Motwane

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Sept 26: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane says he aims to provide an “immersive experience” to the audiences with his upcoming cyber thriller movie “CTRL”, starring Ananya Panday and set to arrive on Netflix on October 4.
The streaming service on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer of the movie, a cutting-edge thriller that questions people’s dependence on technology. It also features Vihaan Samat of “Mismatched” fame.
“‘CTRL’ has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It’s told in what we call the screen life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day.
“Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience, and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience,” Motwane said in a statement. In the movie, Panday and Samat play Nella and Joe, respectively, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. “Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when Joe cheats on Nella, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life – until the app takes control,” read the official synopsis.
Panday said her character of Nella is caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media, just like every other person today.
“‘CTRL’ explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen,” she added.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films Netflix, said she hopes the viewers will connect with the story of “CTRL”. “We think technology helps us have it all under control. But does it? ‘CTRL’ navigates these vital questions in today’s digital first age. We’re excited to bring this thrilling Netflix original to audiences worldwide through Vikramaditya Motwane’s unique lens. (PTI)

