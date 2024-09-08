32 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 8, 2024
type here...

It was a dream for me: Ananya Panday on working with Vikramaditya Motwane for next film ‘CTRL’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sept 7: Actor Ananya Panday says she was in disbelief when filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane approached her to star in his next feature film “CTRL”.

The cyber-thriller movie marks her maiden collaboration with Motwane, known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as “Udaan”, “Lootera” and “Trapped”.

- Advertisement -

Panday said she has been a fan of Motwane’s work as a filmmaker, starting from his 2010 debut movie “Udaan”.

“‘Udaan’ is my and my mother’s favourite film to watch together, so it was a dream for me… I actually did not believe for the longest time that he was actually asking me to be a part of the film. I was like, ‘You are just going to be there, you are not actually directing the film?’ He said, ‘I’m directing it’,” the 25-year-old actor told PTI.

Also starring Vihaan Samat, “CTRL” has been described as a cutting-edge thriller that will challenge the way people view their reliance on technology.

In the movie, the two actors star as Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, a couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience.

- Advertisement -

“But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?” read the official synopsis.

Panday said she had a “wonderful and different” experience while working on “CTRL” with Motwane.

“It was a different experience for everyone, given the kind of film it is. You will see more of it when it starts coming out. But he (Motwane) as a person is just wonderful, he is one of those directors who are in the moment. But the more time I spent away from him, I realised how much I learned from him. He is outstanding,” she added.

“CTRL” is set to arrive on streaming service Netflix on October 4. It is produced by Saffron and Andolan Films.

- Advertisement -

Panday currently features in debut series “Call Me Bae”, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The comedy drama show is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D’Cunha. (PTI)

Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

08 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn