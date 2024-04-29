31 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 29, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh makes history sells out ‘largest ever Punjabi show outside India’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, April 28: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has scripted history by selling out the “largest ever Punjabi show outside India” on the North American leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’.
Kicking off his tour on Saturday night, Dosanjh regaled over 50,000 concert goers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with songs such as “GOAT”, “5 Taara”, “Lover”, “Kinni Kinni”, and “Ishq Mitaye”, the popular track from his latest film release “Amar Singh Chamkila”.
The singer shared a series of pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram page on Sunday.
“HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR,” he captioned the post.
In a video, the general manager of BC Place can be seen handing over a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh for the “largest ever Punjabi show outside India”.
It was the first time in history that a Punjabi music superstar headline the Vancouver-based arena, according to Canadian media reports.
Dosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing a massive billboard of his show with “Sold Out” written across.
“HISTORY is made. Take a bow, @diljitdosanjh,” said BC Place in a post on X.
As part of his tour, Dosanjh will now head to Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in Canada, before heading to the US. He will end the North American leg of his trek in Toronto on July 13.(PTI)

 

