Grenade, letter found outside contractor’s home in Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 15: A threat letter along with a hand grenade was found at a contractor’s house in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, triggering panic, police said.

The grenade was kept at the entrance of the house of Thokchom Shankar (52) in Kairang Makha Leikai Lane 3 in the Heingang police station area, they said.

- Advertisement -

The note accompanying it asked if Thokchom can save the lives of his family members, they added.

Police seized the grenade and started an investigation into the incident.

Extortion is suspected to be the cause of the threat, police said, adding that they were yet to identify those behind it.

Meanwhile, locals staged a sit-in demonstration at Singjamei in Imphal West district over a similar incident. On December 12, a bomb was left at a house in the area. (PTI)