20 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 18, 2024
type here...

Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after govt notice, says foreign artists perform without tension

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 17: (PTI) Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chartbusters “Lemonade” and “5 Taara” at the Hyderabad show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 tour on Saturday, days after receiving a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at the concert.

Clips of the famous singer-actor from the gig are circulating online where he can be seen singing “Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade” instead of “Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade” from the song “Lemonade”.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, the lyrics in “5 Taara” became “5 taara hotel ch” instead of the original “5 taara theke utte”.

Related Posts:

During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage.

“If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there’s no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I’ll tell you something. God is with me, I won’t let this go,” he said.

The 40-year-old called out naysayers questioning how his concerts were going housefull.

- Advertisement -

“Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I’ve been working for a long time now. I didn’t become famous in a day,” he added.

Diljit also addressed the black marketing of his shows’ tickets, urging victims to alert authorities in the first hour of the incident by calling on 1930, the toll-free helpline number for reporting online cyber crime.

“Some people buy tickets early so that they can sell it again. This has become a norm. This happens in big international shows even today. This will be fixed in time, the government is trying to work on this.”

Diljit will perform his next show in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)

Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December