Don’t think they want to do ‘Wonder Woman 3’ unless there’s fan pressure: Lynda Carter

Los Angeles: Actor Lynda Carter, who portrayed the character of superhero Wonder Woman in a 1970s TV series, says a third film in the DC franchise won’t be made without fan demand.

Carter appeared as the warrior Asteria in 2020’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, the follow-up of ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017). Both movies were directed by Patty Jenkins and starred Gal Gadot in the title role.

The actor said Warner Bros, the studio behind the comic book film series, doesn’t seem interested in working on ‘Wonder Woman 3’.

“I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans. I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters.”

“She’s not just a superhero. Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise,” Carter told Yahoo! Entertainment.

She also praised Jenkins, saying the director had been working on something that “was really interesting, wonderful and about something important.” “Not just your typical thing. But they don’t want anyone else to make it,” added the actor, who was set to appear in the third film. Recently, Jenkins said that ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is dead “for the time being, easily forever”.