31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film titled ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, July 28: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’, the makers said on Sunday. Pavan Sadineni, known for the film ‘Prema Ishq Kaadhal’
and web series ‘Dayaa’ starring J. D. Chakravarthy, will direct the upcoming Telugu language movie.

Production house Swapna Cinema made the announcement on the actor’s 41st birthday.
“Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. #AakasamLoOkaTara @pavansadineni @Lightboxoffl @GeethaArts @SwapnaCinema @sunnygunnam @Ramya_Gunnam @SwapnaDuttCh @sujithsarang,” the banner said in an X post. Besides Telugu, “Aakasam Lo Oka Tara” will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are attached as producers on the film.

- Advertisement -

Dulquer is awaiting the release of his latest Telugu film ‘Lucky Baskhar’ on September 7. He most recently had a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s pan India blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. (PTI)

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards