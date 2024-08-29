Farhan Akhtar back in Ladakh to shoot for a ‘special film’

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he is in Ladakh to shoot for a “special film”.

Farhan, who previously shot for his films “Lakshya” (2004) and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (2013) in the mountainous region, shared the update in an Instagram post. “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film,” he captioned a photo of the picturesque locals of the union territory. While “Lakshya” — set during the 1999 Kargil War — was his second directorial venture, he played the role of the late Milkha Singh in the iconic sprinter’s biopic “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

“Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space,” he added. Farhan’s last project as an actor was sports drama “Toofaan” (2021). As a director, his last film was 2011’s “Don 2 – The King Is Back”, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

He recently served as an executive producer on “Angry Young Men” alongside sister Zoya Akhtar, Salman Khan, and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani. The Prime Video documentary is a behind-the-scenes exploration of the phenomenon that Salim Khan and Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar — Salim-Javed as they came to be known in the ’70s and ’80s — were when their name alone on a script was considered a guarantee of success. (PTI)

