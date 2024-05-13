30 C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Feel like an actor on film sets, not heroine: Madhoo

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, May 12: Actor Madhoo says she has moved on from the age-old thought process of being a heroine on film sets and embraced her role as a collaborator in the process of filmmaking.

Known for hit 1990s films such as “Roja”, “Phool Aur Kaante”, “Yodha” and “Gentleman”, the actor recently starred in the ZEE5 series “Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu” and “Sweet Kaaram Coffee”, a Prime Video show.

This is an amazing time to be an actor, said Madhoo, who will next be seen in psychological thriller film “Kartam Bhugtam”.

“Back in the day, I was a part of a culture where it was like ‘I’m the hero, I’m the heroine’. But now, it doesn’t feel like that… “I have moved on from that thought process and that’s something the (OTT) content has done for me. It feels like I’m an actor on the movie set… You just feel that we are all collaborative and making one story…” she told PTI.

The 55-year-old actor said, unlike the ’90s, she no longer cares about being typecast in a certain role as she believes it’s difficult to be stereotyped in the era of content boom.

“I used to think I would be typecast. But now I don’t care because there is so much content. So, how many times will you cast me as a mother or grandmother of one type? Back in the day, when actors played the role of a mother, it used to be a (big deal) thing. (PTI)

