Prime Video announces Tamil Original series ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’

Mumbai, June 27 (PTI): Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled its new Tamil original series, “Sweet Kaaram Coffee”, starring actors Madhoo, Lakshmi and Santhy.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the eight-episode show follows the unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery, a press release stated.

The show will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6 in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It is directed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

“‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms,” she added.

Ghatala called “Sweet Kaaram Coffee” a “fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama”.

“It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining,” she said.

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee” is produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd.

