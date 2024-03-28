27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Shreyas Talpade’s psychological thriller ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ to release on May 17

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 27: Actor Shreyas Talpade’s psychological thriller movie “Kartam Bhugtam” will make its debut in theatres on May 17, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Also starring Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany, the movie is directed by Soham P Shah, known for movies “Kaal” and “Luck”.

- Advertisement -

“Kartam Bhugtam”, which translates to “what goes around, comes around”, is described as a cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, the makers said in a press note.

Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage ‘Jaise karoge, waise bharoge’ (Just as you sow, so shall you reap), they added.

“For me, ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ embodies a universal truth – what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name,” Talpade said.

The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, is produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. (PTI)

10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Govt extends AFSPA in Nagaland districts amid security concerns

The Hills Times - 0
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water