30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...

Hailee Steinfeld boards Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, April 10: Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is the latest addition to the cast of Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller film.

Steinfeld, known for starring in Disney+ series ”Hawkeye” and voicing Gwen Stacy in the animated ”Spider-Verse” movies, will feature opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Warner Bros. Pictures project.

- Advertisement -

While little is known about the plotline, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is the era of the Jim Crow laws in the Southern USA where racial segregation was enforced. The story possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Coogler also serves as writer and producer on the movie through his production company Proximity Media.

Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell also round out the cast. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing the film, set to be released on May 7, 2025.

Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India