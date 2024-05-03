22.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 3, 2024
type here...

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, May 2: “Harry Potter” movies star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series “Gandhi”, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Drako Malfoy in eight “Harry Potter” movies based on author J K Rowling’s best-selling book series, joined the show’s cast along with seven actors — Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.

- Advertisement -

“We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast – Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow,” Mehta posted on Instagram.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment.

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

“I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure,” Felton, 36, said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Mehta, known for critically-acclaimed shows such as “Scam 1992” and “Scoop”, said it is a privilege to work with an exceptionally talented cast.

“The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he’d have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life,” he added.

“Gandhi” is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project. (PTI)

Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Nickelodeon producer Schneider sues ‘Quiet on Set’ makers for defamation and...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?